EPAM Systems Expands Presence in Germany

EPAM Systems, which in January 2006 was, for the second consecutive year, recognized as #1 of "Top 5 To Watch in Central and Eastern Europe" by the Global Services Magazine in conjunction with neoIT, regards the establishment of this new office as an evolutionary step developing the key European markets. EPAM has been doing a significant amount of business with German clients since 1997. Last year 17% of its revenue was from German companies. According to Karl Robb, EPAM Executive VP for Global Operations, Germany plays a crucial role in EPAM's growth.



"Although we already have a larger than average number of German speaking project managers and architects in Budapest and Minsk, we see a clear need for a permanent local team to intensify our activities on the German market. We have been extremely fortunate to bring on board two key managers from the Telco and Financial Services sectors with a collective 32 years of practice in software engineering and software product development and hands-on experience in Nearshore and Offshore outsourcing," said Karl Robb.



"Having used software development service providers at different Off- and Nearshore locations in a number of sizeable software projects for many years I am convinced that the acceleration in this area is finally picking up momentum in Germany. Besides the already experienced big corporations more and more mid-size companies are catching up trying to use the advantages of the flexible, high-quality and cost-effective Nearshore software development. The proximity and the cultural compatibility give Nearshore a clear advantage over Offshore, especially in incremental, iterative projects, which are more common these days," said Dr. Stephan Kruppa, General Manager of the newly established German office of EPAM Systems.



"My choice to join EPAM for this exciting opportunity was influenced heavily by the fact that I had an excellent outsourcing experience with over 16,000 person days in a number of development and support contracts to EPAM with very good results. Besides the reliable schedules, high quality, and solid knowledge about methodologies I am specifically impressed by EPAM’s flexible software engineers who understand our way of thinking and filled the unavoidable specification gaps intelligently. EPAM Germany will further improve the client communication and eliminate the risk of different expectations with a well-structured requirements analysis and on-site project support," added Dr. Kruppa.



EPAM Systems is a global provider of software engineering outsourcing services. In January 2006, for the second consecutive year, EPAM was named No.1 of "Top 5 to Watch in Central and Eastern Europe" on the "Global Services 100" list by CMP-CyberMedia’s Global Services Magazine and neoIT. Founded in 1993, EPAM maintains North American headquarters in Princeton, NJ and European headquarters in Budapest, Hungary as well as support and delivery operations in UK and Germany. EPAM software development centers are located in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Hungary.



EPAM's customer base includes industry leaders such as Reuters, London Stock Exchange, Colgate-Palmolive, British Telecom, Empire and CareFirst BlueCross BlueShields, Schlumberger and Halliburton and technology leaders such as SAP, Hyperion, BEA Systems and Microsoft.



