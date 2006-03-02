Orbis Integrated Solutions teams with ARCBridge to deliver Wireless GIS Mapping & Analysis solutions

Marlboro, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- Orbis Integrated Solutions Inc. (orbis-is.com) a business consulting and technology integration firm which focuses on Investigative Solutions and Data Management Solutions, announced today the partnership with ARCBridge Consulting & Training Inc. (arcbridge.com) a Geographic Information Systems (GIS) solutions firm, to deliver wireless GIS mapping solution leveraging handheld PDA technology.



Patrick Lee, President of Orbis Integrated Solutions, Inc., stated, "We are excited to partner with ARCbridge to deliver GIS solutions via wireless devices. We are experiencing the need for GIS information to be an integral part of the investigative solutions we deliver. Orbis also sees the expansion of a range of applications being made available on PDAs, the GIS information will serve as an important piece of information to the end-user, delivering more decision making power to the mobile workforce.”



Sara Mitchell, Sales & Marketing Director of ARCBridge Consulting & Training, Inc., stated, “In a time where there is such a growing demand for both wireless and GIS solutions, we have made an excellent choice to partner with Orbis. Many of our law enforcement and fire department users have already expressed a strong need to perform GIS mapping and analysis on PDAs. By combining their wireless technology expertise and our innovative GIS solutions, we will be able to satisfy that demand and provide the end-user with a solution to meet their needs.



Orbis has been successful delivering leading-edge Investigative Solutions for homeland security, anti-terrorism and crime fighting solutions to government, law enforcement agencies and related commercial organizations.



Orbis developed solutions including –



• Algorithmic “probabilistic” search technology that links duplicate, similar and fragmented records within and across multiple data sources.

• Statewide intranet based application for use by the State Police to search for motor vehicle registration and drivers’ records.

• High compression searchable CD-ROM database with 1,000,000 Department of Motor Vehicle records.

• Data management solution to overcome rapid and tremendous data growth by providing the archive/storage, indexing, compression, viewing / presentation and migration solutions to address these data growth issues.



About Orbis Integrated Solutions, Inc.



Orbis Integrated Solutions is a business consulting and technology services firm that plans, designs, implements, and manages information technology to improve business performance for our clients. Orbis' principal drive is to work closely with our global clients to collaboratively deliver the best possible solutions to our customers. Orbis' collaborative model combined with industry, design, technology, and process expertise, allows clients to arrive at higher quality solutions faster and more cost- effectively. More information about Orbis can be found at

http://www.orbis-is.com



ARCBridge develops the latest technology in GIS Mapping, Planning & Analysis solutions for law enforcement agencies and fire department. They also provide many other GIS solutions including data mapping, routing solutions, address parsing & more.



ARCBridge developed solutions including –



• CRIMESolv which provides GIS Crime Mapping & Analysis tools to be used on many levels by crime analysts, officers & community members. These solutions are available as a stand alone, ESRI’s ArcGIS or web-based solutions and provide tools like hot spots, crime series, standard deviation ellipses, thematic mapping and more.

• FIRESolv Plan which allows its users to analyze CAD data & evaluate performance responses. This calculates unit response by unit or volume response by area, calculates full compliment of the response or first due analysis, calculates performance response (actual vs. estimated), and more.

• FIRESolv Net used by Fire Departments to analyze fire station service areas, apparatus response zones, call boxes & run orders. The user can create “what if” scenarios to move apparatus to other stations, or add/delete stations for planning future stations.

• NETSolv is a street network analysis & routing application used to calculate best routes, best return routes, closest facilities or service response areas.



About ARCBridge Consulting and Training, Inc.



ARCBridge Consulting & Training, Inc. was founded in 1994 with primary goal of providing state-of-the-art Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology to its clients. ARCBridge specializes in GIS, specifically in Environmental Systems Research Institute’s (ESRI) GIS products. ARCBridge Consulting is a licensed ESRI Business Partner/Reseller/ Developer and was awarded ESRI’s prestigious “Partner of the Year 2001”award. ARCBridge. For more information please visit www.arcbridge.com



ARCBridge enhances the GIS Analyst’s capabilities by developing the most advanced applications that deliver innovative solutions for Crime Analysis and Fire Department Performance & Response Planning, combined with outstanding customer service, built on a solid foundation of proven technology and dedicated employees.



For more information, contact:



At Orbis Integrated Solutions:

Patrick Lee

Tel: (508) 251-1230

info@orbis-is.com



ARCBridge Consulting & Training, Inc.:

Sara E. Mitchell

Sales & Marketing Director

203 Elden Street, Suite 303

Herndon, Virginia 20170

Tel: (703) 834-6511 x137

saram@arcbridge.com

http://www.arcbridge.com

