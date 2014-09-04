Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/04/2014 --TechNavio’s analysts forecast the Global Smartphones market will grow at a CAGR of 15.3 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the declining ASP of smartphones. The Global Smartphones market has also been witnessing increasing demand for large-screen smartphones. However, the high production cost could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global Smartphones Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Smartphones market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



To Get Details: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-smartphones-2014-2018-market



The key vendors dominating this space are Apple Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Lenovo Group Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Coolpad Group Ltd., Google Inc., HTC Corp., Intel Corp., Nokia Corp., Sony Mobile Communications AB, TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd., and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will be the growth rate?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analyst?s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



