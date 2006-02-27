Prometheus Technologies, Inc. Emits New Light for Fiber and CATV Networking.

Dawson, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2006 -- The goal of our new site serves as a free online resource for fiber, CATV, telecommunication companies and contractors to sell goods, seek job opportunities, upload news, post press releases and participate in industry discussions.



With new industry technology and standards constantly changing, PTI provides a setting for companies and individuals, both large and small, to gain more exposure, establish contacts, and also provides a place where individuals can gather and contribute valuable, useful and ever-changing information in the telecommunication field.



Participation and listing on our site gives you the chance to showcase your products and services, exchange information, increase sales, share knowledge, build credibility and relationships between clients, keep abreast of relevant developments, identify technical solutions, or help jump start a new business.



You can visit us online at http://www.prometheusonline.com and become a part of the first 'telecommunity' for the industry.



