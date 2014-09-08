Food Traceability Market (Tracking Technologies) Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast, 2012 - 2020

Portland, Oregon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2014 --The Food traceability (tracking technologies) market is growing at a healthy rate with increasing awareness about food safety among governments and consumers. Governments across the globe are making regulations to track food as it is directly concerned with consumer health. An outbreak of food borne disease can have a direct impact on the national budget and the governments want to avoid. In the U.S., the Food and Drug Administration is responsible for making food traceability laws as it is estimated that 3,000 people die every year due to food borne diseases.



However, the food traceability requires some investment on the part of the various stakeholders of the supply chain. It has been observed that small stakeholders are not actively participating in the traceability which disrupts the flow of food tracking. It is a challenge for big players to create awareness to encourage participation from these small players.



MARKET SEGMENTS:



GLOBAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION:



-Meat

-Fresh food produce

-Dairy products

-Beverages

-Fisheries

-Other



GLOBAL MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGIES:



-RFID/RTLS

-GPS

-Barcodes

-Infrared

-Biometrics



GLOBAL MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT:



-Smart PDAs

-Thermal printers

-Two dimensional and1D scanners

-Tags and labels

-Sensors

-Other



GLOBAL MARKET, BY END-USER:



-Food manufacturers

-Warehouse/pack farms

-Food retailers

-Defense and security departments

-Other government departments

-Others



GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHIC:



-North America

-Europe

-Asia

-ROW



KEY AUDIENCES:



-Food traceability technology manufacturers, dealers, and wholesalers

-Food manufacturers, retailers, warehouses, defense & security departments and other government departments

-System integrators and software vendors

-Research institutes



