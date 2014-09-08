Baby Food Market - Industry Analysis, Trends, Share, Opportunities and Forecast, 2012 - 2020

Portland, Oregon -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2014 --The baby food market caters to the readymade food requirements of babies and toddlers. The global food market was estimated to have revenue of $3.7 trillion in 2012 and baby food is expected to have a good share in the revenue. The key driver for the baby food market is the increase in number of working parents, especially mothers in urban centers across the globe. This leaves for little time for them to attend to their kids and they have to opt for readymade food. In the U.S. almost 40% mothers are sole or primary breadwinners for their families with children less than 18 years.



However, the major restraint for the market growth is toxins found in packaged food that may affect their central nervous system and cause hormonal abnormalities. In the U.S., the Food Labeling Regulations takes care of the food packaging market. According to this law, the label should clearly mention the minimum age of child for consumption of any baby food. The key challenge for the baby food market is to overcome the safety concerns of the parents and food manufacturers are taking all the measures to address this concern.

Key companies profiled in the report include - Nestle, Abbott Nutrition, H.J. Heinz Co, Ella's Kitchen , Fasska, Halal baby food, Healthy Sprouts Foods Inc, Hipp Organic Baby Food, Little Dish, Plasmon, Plum Mums, Plum Organic, Stages Food, Sweet Pea baby food company, Tasty Baby LLC, Stony Field Farm, Yubao Goat Dairy Co, Ltd and Baby Organix.



KEY BENEFITS:



-This report provides market intelligence with respect to technology, components and geographies



-Deep dive of top factors impacting the market growth



-Value chain analysis, Porter’s five forces, top investment pockets are analyzed and presented in detail in the report



-SWOT analysis and strategic developments are included in the report for key players



-Study of the challenges and opportunities available in the baby food market



-Market estimates for baby food market and its sub-segments



-Analysis of the key strategies adopted by major market players engaged in the market



-Analysis of the market factors in various geographic regions to understand business opportunities



-Assessing and ranking of the top factors that are expected to affect the growth of the market



MARKET SEGMENTS:



GLOBAL MARKET, BY HEALTH BENEFITS:



-Immune System, Brain and Development

-Muscular Growth

-Boned and Teeth Development

-Blood Enhancement

-Nervous system, vascular system

-Body energy

-Other benefits



Global Baby Food Market by Ingredients:



-Bottled baby food

-Baby juice market

-Pureed baby food

-Baby milk product

-Baby food cereals

-Baby food snacks

-Baby food soups

-Frozen baby food



GLOBAL MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY:



-North America

-Europe

-Asia-Pacific

-RoW



KEY AUDIENCES:



-Baby food manufacturing, dealers, and wholesalers

-Food manufacturers, retailers , vendors and warehouses



