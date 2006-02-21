Lets-Travel-Rome.com and Auto Europe Launch New Season's Car Rental Service.

Southsea, Hampshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- Now Travelers Can Easily Find The Best Rome Car Rental Deals From A Wide Choice Of Locations.



Lets-Travel-Rome.com, through partners Auto Europe, the leading Rome car rental provider, recently announced the addition of an advanced service with maximum flexibility for users, including one of the widest choice of vehicles in the city, and the most convenient range of collection points of any provider.



Auto Europe, a leader in European car rental for over 50 years, are also offering early booker discounts and free one-car upgrades as part of their package for visitors to Rome.



And Les Sheppard, CEO of Lets-Travel-Rome.com, who provide direct links to the new booking tool from their own web site, is convinced the ease of use is driving higher visitor satisfaction levels with his own subscribers.



"We get a lot of feedback from visitors to our site", said Les, "who have ultimately booked their car rental through Auto Europe, and they tell us they highly rate this new facility. Booking arrangements are made really easy online, and you can also pick the exact location you want to collect your vehicle, almost anywhere in Rome. This includes both main airports and the city center rail Termini, as well as more than 10 well located offices around town."



"Flight and accommodation packages can also be booked through the online service, a factor readily taken up by our business travelers, in particular", said Les.



The rental fleet includes mini, compact, mid-sized, full sized, premium, luxury and minibus vehicles, offering a transport solution for any purpose, regardless of party size. Prestige and sports cars can also be arranged, along with chauffeur and limousine services on request.



Drivers receive excellent advice, through detailed knowledge of Rome and the motoring legislation in Italy.



Les Sheppard added "Rome is attracting more and more repeat visitors, and these are the people who are looking to break out of the city, having seen some of the tourist attractions before. The Autostrade routes allow easy access to sites such as Pompei and Sorrento, and travelers are readily taking up the opportunity to see and do more".



More details on Rome car rental can be found at the Lets-Travel-Rome website.



