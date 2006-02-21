Visibility ERP Conference to Optimize Technology Investment

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- April 5 through 7, 2006 at the Hyatt Regency Pier Sixty-Six in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Visibility Corporation will be holding their annual users’ conference titled, “Optimizing Your Technology Investment.”



The event is geared to both current and potential users of the ETO (Engineer-to-Order) ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) technology. Break out sessions including VISIBILITY.net Basics, Workflow, and Configuration will be conducted. Similarly, VISIBILITY 6 Track sessions will include Database Tuning, Optimize V6 Business Processes, and Business Intelligence.



There is also an Executive Track that includes Managing Global Enterprise, Business Differentiators, and Financial Consolidation.



As a special treat, participants of the conference are invited for an evening cruise on a 142’ luxury yacht through Fort Lauderdales’ scenic Intracoastal Waterways, the Venice of America. Climb aboard the richly decorated yacht where we will have cocktails, appetizers and a sumptuous 5-star cuisine prepared for us by world class chefs. Musical entertainment will keep us energized and dancing throughout this four hour exploration.



Visibility Corporation (http://www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility Corporation

Jaclyn Aldrich

978-694-8132

aldrich@visibility.com





