ERP Manufacturing Software Encompix Replaces MRP and CRM Systems

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2006 -- Sly, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, has licensed Encompix ERP software to replace a series of non-integrated systems including Caelus MRP and Goldmine CRM. Sly was looking for an integrated system that fit their business processes. One of the biggest factors in selecting Encompix was its ability to handling Sly’s estimating requirements. The implementation will commence in 2006 at Sly’s corporate office in Cleveland and their manufacturing plant in Mississippi. The firm was founded in 1874 as a manufacturer of foundry equipment. The company's experiences with dusty environments lead to its development of dust collection equipment. Today, the company designs and manufacturers custom-engineered dust collectors and scrubbers.



Encompix (http://www.encompix.com) has filled the manufacturing software requirements of Engineer-to-Order companies since 1992. The company name reflects the commitment to developing business application solutions that encompass the complex areas of project-based and job-based manufacturing. Encompix provides ETO manufacturers with a competitive advantage by improving bottom line results.



According to Thomas R. Cutler, spokesperson for the ETO Institute (www.etoinstitute.org), “Encompix continues to capture significant marketshare in the ETO environment because few other ERP vendors truly understand the nuances and significant distinctions of the ETO process versus the repetitive manufacturing process. Encompix now has more than 200 of the leading ETO manufacturing firms in North America using their ERP Software solution.”



