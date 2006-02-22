Technology Group International 2006 Users Conference was Magical

TGI, the leading ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) Software leader announced the 2006 User’s Conference held at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, located inside the “Magic Kingdom” at Walt Disney World last week was a tremendous value to their Enterprise 21 customers.



According to Rebecca Gill, Vice-President with TGI Ltd., “The conference agenda was designed for education and participation and allowed plenty of time for our customers to engage with the user community and learn about the Enterprise Series product line.”



The schedule of events included an opening night Welcome reception on Valentine’s Day and a series of Conference Workshops. Gill said, “We were thrilled to see our customers experience the benefits of interacting with fellow manufacturers and users of the Enterprise 21 ERP software.”



About Technology Group International, Ltd.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, Technology Group International is a proven technology leader delivering Tier 1 application software functionality at a price performance level that can be readily accepted by organizations of all sizes. Specializing in software solutions for small and mid-market manufacturing and distribution companies, TGI’s integrated Enterprise Series software suite is a complete business process management solution. The product offering includes Enterprise Resources Planning (ERP), Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Warehouse Management System (WMS), Advanced Planning and Scheduling (APS), Decision Support System (DSS), Business Intelligence (BI), Manufacturing Execution System (MES), and eCommerce. TGI implements, maintains, enhances, and supports its packaged distribution and manufacturing software solutions directly and via its channel partners.



Technology Group International

http://www.tgiltd.com

Rebecca Gill

800-837-0028





