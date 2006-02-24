28th Annual ArtExpo in New York Features the Collection of Photography by Pandora

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2006 -- Artexpo, one of the most comprehensive events of its kind for both art industry professionals and consumers, will feature the works of Photography by Pandora during its 2006 show, being held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City from March 2 – 6. Artexpo has been defining popular art for more than a quarter century, and is eagerly anticipated by art dealers, publishers and private collectors. International Artexpo is the highlight of the spring season and draws tens of thousands of qualified buyers and art enthusiasts to view its collections each year.



Photography by Pandora will delight the anticipated 40,000 attendees with its collection that features works from Pamela Harper. She specializes in scenic landscapes and ancient architectural photography. Her ability to depict historical settings in a modern day format, especially in Christian Holy Land sites, provides a crisp realism to romanticized religious and geographical details typically only found in religious paintings. Pamela has been able to communicate the experience that is in the present and connect it to the past. Her depiction of local inhabitants within the context of her scenic compositions is a testament to her sensitivity to her art.



“We are so pleased to have the work of Photography by Pandora with us this year,” says Eric Smith, vice president of show producer, the International Art & Framing Group. “People from all over the world will be in attendance to view the wonderful works of art from thousands of artists who have been helping Artexpo define popular art for more than 24 years. Among our numerous attendees will be galleries, art dealers, interior designers, distributors and general art enthusiasts looking for great pieces to collect or to use to decorate their homes and offices.”



The 2006 Artexpo promises to be the show of a lifetime, bringing together more than 2,4000 artists featuring a wide range of traditional and contemporary paintings, posters, photography, sculpture, prints, frames, decorative art and more. A highlight of the event is the seminar program that offers great insights into artwork, techniques, ways to display and care for your art, and other numerous topics. In addition, a series of special events promises to excite exhibitors and attendees alike.



