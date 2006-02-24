Coral Reef Biology Courses for Snorkelers and Divers Now Available At Aquanauts Grenada

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/24/2006 --St. George's Grenada -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2006 -- Aquanauts Grenada has become the first Beautiful Oceans Science Dive & Snorkel Centre. “Aquanauts has a strong international reputation for professionalism and environmental awareness and is the perfect location to begin our program of coral reef biology courses for divers and snorkelers,” says Stephan Becker, President of Beautiful Oceans. The coral reefs in Grenada teem with life, including many of the Caribbean’s most interesting species, like turtles, nurse sharks and octopuses. Situated on the picturesque south coast of Grenada, Aquanauts is a relaxing cruise from over 40 outstanding dive sites. “We have dived many of the most popular sites in Grenada over the past month and everything we have seen confirms Grenada is an ideal location to take a Beautiful Oceans course,” says Ian Popple, VP Marine Science and Education.



Four of Aquanauts’ most experienced instructors are certified to teach Beautiful Oceans courses. “Coral reef biology courses for snorkelers and divers are now available at Aquanauts and we look forward to welcoming guests to our tropical paradise,” says Aquanauts owner Peter Seupel. Aquanauts is now a certified Science Instructor Development Center—the first in the Caribbean. Paul Ward, a dive professional with a decade of teaching experience—qualified as the region’s first Beautiful Oceans Science Instructor Trainer last month.



The establishment of Science Instructor Development Centers and Science Instructor Trainers is a major step in the continued expansion of Beautiful Oceans’ coral reef biology courses for divers and snorkelers. Aquanauts is now well-positioned to facilitate the training of instructors in both Grenada and the neighboring islands, so that they too will be able to offer coral reef biology courses to their clients. “Beautiful Oceans’ instructor Training Program was both challenging and highly rewarding,” says Paul Ward, who began his duties as a Science Instructor Trainer by certifying three Beautiful Oceans Science Instructors at Aquanauts in the first week of February. “Beautiful Oceans courses provide both divers and snorkelers with great insight into the coral reef ecosystem; I’m delighted to be in a position to spread this new experience to the largest possible number of recreational scuba divers and snorkelers.”



For more information visit: http://www.aquanautsrenada.com and http://www.beautifuloceans.com or email: aquanauts@spiceisle.com or media@beautifuloceans.com for US reservations call 1-888-446-9235

