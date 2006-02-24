WeightLossWars.com Selects Blair Wilson as Director of Communication

Orem, Utah -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2006 -- WeightLossWars.com, a leading provider of online weight loss competition and incentive based health and wellness services, announced the addition of Blair Wilson to its senior management team as the Director of Communication. In his role as the Director of Communication, Mr. Wilson is responsible for overseeing the Communication/Marketing operation of WeightLossWars.com.



Mr. Wilson has extensive marketing experience ranging from GE Healthcare to his privately owned company Wilson Lawn Services. “I’m excited and thrilled to be able to put my energy and talent into eHealthCompete,” said Blair Wilson. “WeightLossWars.com” is poised for rapid growth and will be able to provide a unique and effective product to its costumers to promote wellness and health.”



“Marketing is my passion; it brings together the product and the consumer. Being on the front line is exciting, challenging and rewarding,” remarked Wilson about his ambition for marketing. “Improved marketing will allow our product to shine through to our customers and help them attain the wellness they seek and provide corporations with happier and healthier employees.”



WeightLossWars.com allows individuals to set up private competitions with family and friends to compete to lose weight. The principals of accountability, motivation and incentive help participants finally reach the weight loss goals they have set. The competitions which range from one month to a year allow participants to chart and measure their performance against others. Online weight loss competitions have proven to be very successful and have helped thousands of people lose weight.



