WITI SoCal Reaches Out to Executive Women

Sherman Oaks, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2006 -- After quietly moving into the new-year, the OC and LA networks of WITI (Women In Technology International), the world’s leading professional organization for tech-savvy women, begins moving full steam ahead. With a calendar of quarterly events planned, and a promising campaign to reach out into the business community, WITI SoCal puts forth far reaching plans to draw out women in executive roles as a means of supporting and encouraging one another towards success. The Networks’ aim will be to carry out WITI’s mission to empower women worldwide to achieve unimagined possibilities and transformations through technology, leadership and economic prosperity.



To kick off the 2006 set of events, Dr. Amy Thakurdas will be speaking on “Turning Stress into Success,” on the evening of March 7th in Irvine, Calif. Dr. Thakurdas is an accomplished Naturopathic Doctor and lecturer, who has most recently completed a lecture series in Europe. The seminar will focus on how to uncover your personal stressors, how to adapt essential strategies to handle life’s pressures, and learn to enjoy what success means to you.



On March 14, WITI LA presents its first networking event at the Highland Grounds in Hollywood, Calif., featuring speaker Alyse Hart, an exit strategist and corporate recoveree, who will lead a lively discussion on "Surviving & Thriving in Your Own Economy: Repurpose Your Talents –You’ve Got More Options Than You Think!"



“Women encompassing executive roles in larger companies make up a small number in comparison to men, including access to board member positions,” said Vanina Mangano, network director of WITI. ”The organization is setting out to increase the potential of women in the professional sector to reach these outstanding opportunities and achievements. This year’s calendar of events will reflect and drive these efforts.”



Both men and women are welcome to attend all WITI events and are encouraged to interact within the organization. To register, please visit www.witi.com. For more information, please contact Vanina Mangano at vaninam@bhnet.us.

