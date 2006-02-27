Soundslam.com holds it down with Dialated Peoples Week

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2006 -- Online Hip Hop magazine, SoundSlam.com, is celebrating the upcoming release of 20/20, the new album from Dilated Peoples, with a special week showcasing the career and contribution of one of Hip Hop's most celebrated acts.



Throughout Dilated Peoples' week, SoundSlam will present the public with an in-depth look into the group, including interviews with all three members, reviews of Dilated's past and current albums, and an exclusive column from Evidence himself!



"Throughout the years Dilated Peoples have been committed to producing quality, thought-provoking work." Commented Alex Fruchter, SoundSlam features editor, "They always try to push the envelope and expand, while still staying in touch with the past."



Fans of the group, and even those unfamiliar with Dilated Peoples will be able to get an inside look at the group, and will have the opportunity to take part in interactive polls and discussions about the group that will take place in SoundSlam's online community and forums.



Emcees Rakka, Evidence, and Deejay Babu, known collectively as Dilated Peoples, have been a force in Hip Hop for over ten years. Their breakthrough album, The Platform, was released in 2000 and is regarded as a Hip Hop classic. They followed up that album with releases, Expansion Team, and Neighborhood Watch, and have received praise from critics and fans alike for their music and impressive live show.



Dilated Peoples' week kicks off Monday, February 20th. Be sure to log on and join the Expansion Team!!



