Major Study Reveals Five Critical Issues For Sales Training To Achieve Sustainable Results.

A recent study by The Sales Activator® into 2,663 sales organizations globally has identified 5 critical issues facing sales leaders today. The results show that the vast majority of sales training and sales force effectiveness efforts are not achieving sustainable results and reveals the five critical issues sales leaders must address to ensure ongoing improvements.



London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/3/2006 -- Millions of pounds have been spent investigating and pursuing ways to grow sales, and no wonder; after all, sales are the lifeblood of any organization. Yet only a handful of companies have been able to grow their sales steadily not just in good times, but in lean times too, and in the face of ferocious competition.



Nigel Thompson of http://www.salestrainingsystems.co.uk who is promoting the research said, "The vast majority of companies we studied that haven't achieved sustainable results, fell foul of a number of common mistakes. In contrast, the few that have consistently grown their sales have succeeded because they have found creative and imaginative ways to avoid them.



The five most critical issues uncovered by the research were;



Issue 1: A poorly defined sales process that wasn't being followed by frontline sales teams which dilutes sales revenues.



Issue 2: Lack of essential skills, which leads to below average performance and consequently below average sales results.



Issue 3: Failing to focus salespeople's activities which reduces efficiency and consequently reduces results.



Issue 4: Allowing self-limiting beliefs to constrain salespeople's performance which limits sales revenues.



Issue 5: Failing to choose and develop a Sales Leadership team that nurtures and develops their salespeople's potential which, in turn, decreases sales results.



The results of this research have been compiled into a report entitled "The 5 Most Dangerous Issues Facing Sales Directors Today", and is full of practical solutions and insights that provides an essential read for every Sales Director and VP of Sales.



In addition, the research has pioneered the creation of a new sales team development solution to directly address these issues called The Sales Activator® (www.salestrainingsystems.co.uk) and is currently being used by many leading sales organizations globally.



About the research

The research was carried out by The Sales Activator® in partnership with Nightingale Conant and studied 2,663 organizations across the US and Europe. To receive a copy of the full research paper visit www.salestrainingsystems.co.uk



