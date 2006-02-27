IndiaLinks Launches MyIndiaLinks 3.0

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2006 -- IndiaLinks, one of the Largest Managed Hosting Provider in India & official .IN Domain Registrar, today announced launch of MyIndiaLinks 3.0, the Hosting Automation Suit & Customer Support Portal.



MyIndiaLinks is Fully brandable Control Panel & Hosting Automation Suit. It integrates over 300 features & supports Multi-tier Resellers,Customers & Administrators.



Suit offers Automated Hosting Account Provisioning, Real time Domain Registrations, Easy Management of Accounts, Web Forwarding Services, Corporate Mails, SpamGuard ( a challenge-response based Spam filtering tool ), Dedicated Servers & Managed DNS Services.



Featuring Multiple Administrators, Multi-tier Resellers & Customers, Admin & User level access to each area, Real time Account Provisioning & Management of various services, Online Billing Tools & Advanced Reporting Tools MyIndiaLinks offers complete Automation for Resellers to manage their Hosting Business right from a Web Interface.



"We remain anonymous & provide complete technical management, 24 x 7 monitoring, back end support and online tools right from Sales/Marketing Management till Billing, Renewal Automation required for running a Hosting Business. With complete branding, our Resellers can just sign and start offering World-Class Web Services within seconds." says Mr Bhavin Chandarana, CEO of IndiaLinks.



MyIndiaLinks can be accessed from https://my.indialinks.com



About IndiaLinks



Founded in 1997, IndiaLinks ( www.indialinks.com ) is one of the leading Managed Hosting Provider in India & official .IN Domain Registrar.



Indialinks' current service portfolio includes Managed Hosting, Domain Registration, Managed DNS, Domain Forwarding, Spam filtering and various other services.



IndiaLinks provides Complete Web Business Automation & tools required for running a World-Class Web Hosting Business including Automated Account Provisioning, Domain Registrations, Real Time Account Management, Multi-tier Resellers & Administrators, Sales & Marketing Automation, Billing Automation and complete Branding of various control panels.

