Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2014 --TechNavio's analysts forecast the Craft Beer market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 17.46 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the changing consumer taste and preference for craft beer. The Craft Beer market in the US has also been witnessing an increase in canned craft beer production. However, lack of awareness about craft beer among consumers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Craft Beer Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Great Lakes and Plains regions, and the Western, Mid-south, Southeastern, South Central, and Northeastern regions of the US; it also covers the growth prospects of the market in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include New Belgium Brewing Co., Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., The Boston Beer Co. Inc., and The Gambrinus Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Anheuser Busch Inc., Bell's Brewery Inc., Boulevard Brewing Co., Deschutes Brewery Co., Lagunitas Brewing Co., Matt Brewing Co., MillerCoors LLC, and Oskar Blues Brewing Co.



TABLE OF CONTENT



1. Executive Summary

2. List of Abbreviations

3. Introduction



4. Market Research Methodology

Market Research Process

Research Design

Research Methodology



5. Scope of the Report

Market Overview

Product Offerings



6. Overview of Beer Market in the US

6.1 Alcohol Market in the US

6.2 Market size and Forecast

6.3 Segmentation of Beer market in the US

6.4 Key Vendors

6.5 Top 10 Beer Brands in the US

6.6 Top 5 Fastest Growing Craft Beer Brands



7. Market Landscape

7.1 Market Size and Forecast by Revenue

7.2 Market Size and Forecast by Volume

7.3 Five Forces Analysis

7.4 Top 5 States in the US with Highest Number of New Breweries of Craft Beer



8. Market Segmentation

9. Segmentation by Nature of Brewery

10. Geographical Segmentation

11. Vendor Landscape

12. Buying Criteria

13. Market Growth Drivers

14. Drivers and their Impact

15. Market Challenges

16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges

17. Market Trends



18. Key Vendor Analysis

18.1 New Belgium Brewing Co.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

18.2 Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

18.3 The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis

18.4 The Gambrinus Co.

Business Overview

Key Information

SWOT Analysis



19.Other Reports in this Series



List of Exhibits



Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology

Exhibit 2: Alcohol Market in the US by Product Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 3: Beer Market in the US 2012-2016 (million barrels)

Exhibit 4: Beer Market in the US by Product Segmentation 2012 (million barrels)

Exhibit 5: Ranking of Key Vendors 2012

Exhibit 6: Top 10 Beer Brands in the US 2012 (US$ millions)

Exhibit 7: Top 5 fastest growing Craft Beer Brands 2011

Exhibit 8: Craft Beer Market in the US 2012-2016 (US$ billions)

Exhibit 9: Craft Beer Market in the US 2012-2016 (million barrels)

Exhibit 10: Top 5 States with Highest Number of New Breweries 2012

Exhibit 11: Craft Beer Market in the US by Product Segmentation

Exhibit 12: Craft Beer Market by Product Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 13: Craft Beer Market Segmentation By Brewery Type 2012

Exhibit 14: Craft Beer Market in the US by Geographic Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 15: Craft Beer Market by Vendor Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 16: Comparison of Beer Types on Average Price per Case (US$)

Exhibit 17: Ranking of Top 5 Canned Craft Beverages Manufacturing States in the US 2012

Exhibit 18: Business Segmentation of New Belgium Brewing Co.

Exhibit 19: Business Segmentation of Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

Exhibit 20: Business Segmentation of The Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Exhibit 21: Business Segmentation of the Gambrinus Co.



