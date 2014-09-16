Bone Glues Market in Europe 2014-2018, report published by Reports and Intelligence
Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2014 --Bone glues are a form of collagen. They are obtained from animal sources such as bovine and piscine bones. The most commonly used production process for making bone glues involves the procurement of animal bones from slaughterhouses, tanneries, and meat packing companies and their subjection to washing, boiling under pressure, de-mineralization and extraction of collagen, and drying. Bone glues are largely used in applications such as woodworking, book publishing, and match head production.
Bone Glues market in Europe will grow at a CAGR of 1.39 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Bone Glues market in Europe for the period 2014-2018. To arrive at a ranking for the leading vendors of the market, and to calculate the market size, the report considers the production capacity of vendors of bone glues. It also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top five vendors in the Bone Glues market in Europe. The report also provides data on the different segments of the Bone Glues market in Europe based on the following segmentation criteria: key leading country and application.
Table of Content:
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
04. Market Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
07. Key Leading Countries
08. Market Segmentation by Application
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
