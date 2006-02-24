Marotta’s Datacraft Solutions Expands Staff Again

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2006 -- Kelly Pryor joins Durham, North Carolina based Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com). Pryor noted, “Joining one of the fastest growing technology organizations in North America is a tremendous opportunity. In the short time since joining the company, staff and revenues have more than doubled. It is my goal to contribute to the winning Datacraft Solutions formula.”



President, Matthew Marotta is delighted to have Pryor as part of the team, “As Datacraft Solutions continues to grow the ability to ensure consistent and responsible communication will be central to Ms. Pryor’s role on our fast growing team.” Datacraft Solutions has experienced a 100% staff growth rate in just the past three months. The firm is currently positioned as the leader in a stand-alone Digital Kanban model and is capturing a significant percentage of marketshare.



Key Benefits of Digital Kanban include:



• Further Reduce Inventory: Detailed reporting and increased visibility make resizing and elimination of excess buffers easy and accurate.

• Further Reduce Stock Outages: All members of the supply chain can proactively address upcoming changes without having to wait until the outages occur.

• Dramatically Increase Buyer/Planner Capacity: Remove the burden of creating, transmitting and managing routine replenishment communications, freeing Buyers/Planners to handle critical exceptions and continuously improve supplier relationships.

• Simplify Management: Easy to use and maintain, requiring very little maintenance to keep inventory turns friction-free, and making real-time data easily accessible.

• Coordinate All Users: Operations Managers, Buyer/Planners, Material handlers, Water Spiders – all have the visibility needed to get the job done.

• Utilize Industry-Standard Barcodes: Automate the replenishment process with a single action, generating the necessary signals, notifications and alerts throughout the supply chain.

• Integrate With Database & MRP/ERP Systems: Integrate with existing databases like Oracle, SQL, and Sybase and with MRP/ERP applications like SAP, JD Edwards and Peoplesoft.

• Streamline Implementation: ASP model provides global visibility into the plant floor from anywhere in the world, with nothing to install and no software to maintain.



Pryor has extensive Marcom experience and will coordinate the marketing, public relations, and advertising outreach efforts of the leading digital kanban organization. Ms. Pryor will also serve as a key media liaison for the intelligent supply chain organization and coordinate all phases of marketing collateral, website content, and marketing vendor coordinator.



