Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2014 --Global e-Learning Market 2012-2016



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global e-Learning market to grow at a CAGR of 7.90 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in initiatives to promote e-Learning. The Global e-Learning market has also been witnessing consolidation of the market. However, educational policies inhibiting the growth of the market could pose a challenge.



TechNavio's report, the Global e-Learning Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global e-Learning market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Adobe Systems Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Blackboard Inc., and Desire2Learn Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Lynda.com Inc., Tribal Group plc, iSpring Solutions Inc., Kineo, and SkillSoft Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Table of Contents:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction



3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings



4. Market Landscape

4.1 Market Size and Forecast

4.2 Five Forces Analysis



5. Geographical Segmentation

5.1 Regional Segmentation of the e-Learning Market in the Americas

5.1.1 e-Learning Market in the Americas Size and Forecast

5.1.2 e-Learning Market in North America Size and Forecast

5.1.3 e-Learning Market in Latin America Size and Forecast

5.2 Regional Segmentation of e-Learning Market in the EMEA region

5.2.1 e-Learning Market in the EMEA Region Size and Forecast

5.2.2 e-Learning Market in Europe Size and Forecast

5.2.3 e-Learning Market in Western Europe Size and Forecast

5.2.4 e-Learning Market in Eastern Europe Size and Forecast

5.2.5 e-Learning Market in the Middle East Size and Forecast

5.2.6 e-Learning Market in Africa Size and Forecast

5.3 e-Learning Market in the APAC Region Size and Forecast



6. Key Leading Countries

USA

UK



7. Vendor Landscape



8. Buying Criteria



9. Market Growth Drivers



10. Drivers and their Impact



11. Market Challenges



12. Impact of Drivers and Challenges



13. Market Trends



14. Key Vendor Analysis

14.1 Adobe Systems Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

14.2 Blackboard Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

14.3 Desire2Learn Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis

14.4 Articulate Global Inc.

Business Overview

SWOT Analysis



15. Other Reports in this Series



List of Exhibits:



Exhibit 1: Global e-Learning Market 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 2: Global e-Learning Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 3: e-Learning Market in the Americas by Regional Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 4: e-Learning Market in the Americas 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 5: e-Learning Market in North America 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 6: e-Learning Market in Latin America 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 7: e-Learning Market in the EMEA Region by Regional Segmentation 2012

Exhibit 8: e-Learning Market in the EMEA Region 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 9: e-Learning Market in Europe 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 10: e-Learning Market in Western Europe 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 11: e-Learning Market in Eastern Europe 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 12: e-Learning Market in the Middle East 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 13: e-Learning Market in Africa 2012-2016 (US$ billion)

Exhibit 14: e-Learning Market in the APAC Region 2012-2016 (US$ billion)



