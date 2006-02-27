Laboratory Testing Inc. Exhibiting at Corrosion NACExpo

Hatfield, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2006 -- Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI) will be exhibiting at Corrosion NACExpo 2006 in San Diego,. CA from March 12 - 16. The annual show and conference covers the field of corrosion technology, including corrosion control and monitoring. Laboratory Testing Inc. specializes in the inspection and analysis of metals and alloys, and performs corrosion and passivation testing in accordance with ASTM practices. Company literature and samples will be on display at their Booth #1623 during the event.



Laboratory Testing Inc. of Hatfield, PA has been in business since 1984. The company specializes in metal and alloy testing, specimen machining, failure analysis and calibration services. Mechanical, chemical, metallurgical and nondestructive testing are performed on metals and alloys including those found in fasteners, tubular products, bars, plates and castings. The metrology division provides dimensional, pressure, force, torque, mass and vacuum calibrations, field services, instrument repair services and replacement parts and instruments.

