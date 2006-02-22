MailFoundry Announces Hosted Anti-Spam Service

New service offers small to medium size businesses an affordable choice for enterprise class anti-spam and anti-virus services.



Green Bay, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2006 -- MailFoundry, the world's leading provider of Human Intelligence powered anti-spam solutions, today announced MailFoundry Hosted, a hosted anti-spam and anti-virus service for small to mid-sized companies.



Starting at $9.95 per month for up to 10 protected email accounts, MailFoundry Hosted utilizes MailFoundry’s MessageIQ email scanning engine that delivers industry leading spam and virus protection while insuring that legitimate emails are delivered without delay.



MailFoundry Hosted provides industry leading accuracy. By combining a unique blend of human knowledge and superior technology, MailFoundry Hosted blocks up to 99% of spam with a less than one in one million false positive detection rate.



“MailFoundry Hosted provides a unique value to our customers by providing them with the most accurate anti-spam service at a remarkable price.” Says David C. Troup, President and CEO of MailFoundry, “MailFoundry Hosted allows us to offer our Human Intelligence powered anti-spam to business that prefer not to manage internal hardware based solutions”.



Switching to MailFoundry Hosted is an easy process for our customers. After a quick modification to their DNS records, all inbound email will be directed to the MailFoundry Hosted datacenter where spam, viruses and customer created filters will be processed with legitimate email being quickly delivered to the customer’s mail server. MailFoundry Hosted is compatible with any SMTP compliant mail server including Microsoft Exchange, Novel GroupWise and Sendmail.



MailFoundry has designed MailFoundry Hosted to provide unmatched security and reliability for its customers by designing a world-class secure, redundant and load balanced datacenter using the highest quality technology available.



Pricing and Availability

MailFoundry Hosted is immediately available with pricing starting at $9.95 per month for 10 protected email accounts. Protected email account pricing decreases with volume. A 30 day free trial is available by visiting http://www.mailfoundry.com or calling 1-888-302-MAIL (6245).



About MailFoundry

MailFoundry, based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is the world’s leading provider of human intelligence powered anti spam solutions. MailFoundry's anti-spam solutions include the MailFoundry family of affordable anti-spam appliances and MailFoundry Hosted, an online anti-spam service for small to mid-sized businesses.



MailFoundry can be reached at 1-888-302-MAIL (6245), or on the Web at http://www.Mailfoundry.com.

