Online Weight Loss Competition = Lose 122 lbs.

The competition was literally a war, with participants having to fight off poor eating habits, laziness and discouragement. Amidst all these difficulties, the motivation provided through the competition helped the group exercise over 150 miles, lost over 122 lbs. with the winner losing 10% of their body weight.



“It is so awesome seeing everyone losing weight,” exclaimed Kim about the success and incredible weight loss through the competition. “I felt so inspired to get out there and eat healthy and exercise” said Carla another participant in the competition.



WeightLossWars.com hosts many similar competitions which allow family and friends to compete against each other to achieve their health goals. Each competition is custom designed to help all types of people lose weight. The principals of competition, motivation and accountability help participants reach goals that were previously impossible.





