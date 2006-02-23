Reaching the Right Customers: The Accent News Group Shares Inexpensive Marketing Ideas That Work

Augusta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2006 -- Choosing effective marketing techniques on a tight budget is a challenge for any small business. In “Grow Your Business with Creative Marketing” (available at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com), Accent editor Evy Williams offers some real-world advice about reaching potential customers that won’t break the bank. Based on her personal experience, Williams advocates inventive, inexpensive strategies like networking and getting involved with industry organizations as the best ways to get clients.



“I can’t stress enough how important it is to continuously market your services. Even if you have enough work right now, what about the future? What about growth? We need to address the future needs of our businesses as well,” notes Williams, owner of Brochures by Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com), a virtual firm specializing in professional writing services, desktop publishing and multimedia presentations. “Be creative when marketing your business. Step outside your comfort zone to do something a little different. I know it’s worked for me.”



Marketing is the focus of Accent’s entire February 2006 edition. Readers will also find articles on:



• Mastering search engine optimization

• Generating buzz on your business

• Developing a brand identity that makes your business stand out

• Common marketing mistakes you don’t want to make



Readers can check out the current issue at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com as well as review previous editions. They may also subscribe to Accent so the next issue arrives directly in their inboxes.



In March the Accent news team will explore communications. Articles will cover such topics as e-mail etiquette, VoIP, broadband wireless and online message boards for virtual professionals.



Started in summer 2005, Accent delivers information, resources and solutions that enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace. The e-zine was developed by the Accent News Group, a network of virtual entrepreneurs that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed. Because members want to be an independent, informed voice for small business, the Accent News Group is not affiliated with any company or organization.



Current members of the Accent news team are



Editor: Evalyn (Evy) Williams, Brochures by Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com)

Assistant Editor: Dawn Mills Fowler, Your Home Office (http://www.virtual-assistant.us/)

Technical Writer: Tom Lamm, Osage Enterprises (http://www.osageinc.com)

Writer: Ramona Goutiere, Goutiere Professional Business Services (http://www.GetGPBS.com)

Writer: Lori Davis, Davis Virtual Assistants (http://www.DavisVA.com)



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



To learn more about Accent, visit http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com.

