Visibility Project-Based ERP Celebrates EMS as a Long-Standing Customer

Wilmington, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2006 -- In 1968, a time when space exploration had captured the interest of the worlds population, a small group of scientists, engineers and technicians, came together to form the early nucleus of what would become one of the leading corporations within the aerospace industry. These pioneers were the founders of Electromagmetic Sciences, Inc. (EMS) located in Norcross, Georgia. In business for the last thirty years, EMS owes its longevity to quality, innovation and the ability to design and manufacture a wide range of advanced communication and signal processing products. Since its inception, EMS has committed itself to providing quality, state-of-the-art products that have been flown on more than 80 space programs. EMS develops and manufactures ferrite and microelectronic based microwave control components and subsystems for use in satellite payloads



EMS sells their products worldwide, serving a variety of markets, including corporations that build satellite communications products used in space and in ground terminals, wireless infrastructure products for public and private networks and wireless local-area networks for real time data communication.



“We (EMS) use Visibility to support the operations of three of our Divisions. We use the full suite including Manufacturing, Project Accounting and Financials. We have been a Visibility customer for twenty plus years,” according to Albert J. Bolet of EMS Technologies.



Visibility Corporation (http://www.visibility.com) is a leading developer and supplier of business software solutions designed for the unique needs of project-based, engineer-to-order and to-order manufacturers. Visibility's Enterprise Application solutions help midsize manufacturers of complex products operate their businesses effectively.



VISIBILITY.net is an integrated ERP solution and more. Offering unparalleled functionality and integrated workflow, this browser-based solution cost effectively delivers the power of .NET-based Web services for use with either a Microsoft SQL Server™ or Oracle® database. Conducting business any place, any time, any where is a reality, deployable with unprecedented flexibility.



Visibility Corporation

Jaclyn Aldrich

978-694-8132

aldrich@visibility.com



