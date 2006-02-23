GameDaily Puts the “Free” in Video Game, Movie Downloads

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2006 -- Not much in today’s world is truly “free.” However today, GameDaily, the world’s most-trusted leading source of video game reviews and features, proves otherwise by announcing GameDaily Downloads – a 100% free download service of video games, movies, trailers, demos and more at http://downloads.gamedaily.com.



“Folks today are busy and looking for great downloads with no hassles – we recognize and appreciate that,” says Mark Friedler, CEO and Publisher of GameDaily. “With the launch of our free GameDaily Downloads service, we’re raising the industry standard. Get your downloads fast, and get your downloads for free at a single destination: GameDaily Downloads.”



GameDaily Downloads allows anyone interested in free video game and free video content to quickly download the latest demos, trailers, behind-the-scenes videos and more. Unlike other destinations, GameDaily does not require users to first create an account or pay a fee. Better yet, there are no lines or queues for waiting.



“This kind of service is really unheard of,” says Willis Lambert, Downloads and Media Editor for GameDaily. “As a gamer and video hound myself, having instant and free access to quality download content like this is a dream come true.” Video game and entertainment media publishers interested in promoting free downloadable content on GameDaily Downloads should contact Lambert directly at (415) 227-4700, ext. 113.



GameDaily Downloads also features a list of the most in-demand content as downloaded by users – top downloads as of February 23, 2006 include:



1. Star Wars Empire at War Demo

2. Star Wars Galaxy 10-Day Trial Offer

3. America’s Army: Special Forces

4. Battlefield 2 Patch Version 1.2

5. Lord of the Rings: Battle for Middle Earth 2 Demo



Today’s news follows GameDaily’s recent site re-launch on January 1st, 2006, where the company unveiled a clean, new face and bold, independent editorial direction for its consumer- and business-oriented video game online publications. Since then, consumer and industry response to new features such as the mainstream-friendly “One-Minute Review” has been overwhelmingly positive, while plans for additional growth and new features continue.



GameDaily is one of the leading video game publications on the Internet, serving the mainstream gaming audience at http://www.gamedaily.com and industry decision makers at http://biz.gamedaily.com. GameDaily reaches the coveted demographic of consumers ages 18 to 34, with a reach of over 4.5 million gamers each month through its flagship property and affiliated partners. The site delivers an innovative point of view on the multi-billion dollar interactive entertainment industry. The GameDaily Biz newsletter is the top video game trade publication read each morning by industry professionals and is available at http://biz.gamedaily.com/industry/subscribe/. The Company, Gigex, Inc, was founded in 1995 and is privately held with offices in San Francisco and New York City. For more information, please contact: sales@gamedaily.com.



