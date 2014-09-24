Global Data Center Rack Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2014-2018

Global Data Center Rack Market 2014-2018
Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/24/2014 --About Data Center Racks
Data center racks are used to support servers, switches, routers, and other network equipment. Adoption of rack solutions enables efficient and easy management of data center networks. The rack solutions are designed to support multiple servers in a secure environment. The modern racks are equipped with features such as cooling, power management, connectivity, and cable management. Advanced monitoring solutions also enable remote monitoring of the racks and the equipment being hosted into the racks. The racks are also equipped with sensors, which provide real-time information on the performance and status of the racks.
TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Data Center Rack market will grow at a CAGR of 13.76 percent over the period 2013-2018.
Covered in this Report:
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Data Center Rack market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from data center and server racks/cabinets/enclosures. The report does not cover racks used for other IT purposes such as networking. The report classifies data center racks in various sub-segments as follows:
- By rack units: less than 36U, 36U, 42U, 48U, 51U, and others
- By measurement size: 19" and others
- By number of posts: 2-post and 4-post
Read Complete Report with TOC:
http://www.researchbeam.com/global-data-center-rack-2014-2018-market
TechNavio's report, the Global Data Center Rack Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Rack market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
- Americas
- EMEA
- APAC
Key Vendors
- Dell Inc.
- Eaton Corp.
- Emerson Network Power
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Co.
- IBM Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Rittal Corp.
- Schneider Electric SA
Key Market Driver
- Increasing Deployment of Data Center Facilities
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Challenge
- Increasing Virtualization and Server Consolidation
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Market Trend
- Increasing Use of Taller Racks
- For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be
- What are the key market trends
- What is driving this market
- What are the challenges to market growth
- Who are the key vendors in this market space
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors
- What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors
To make an enquiry before purchasing the report, visit
http://www.researchbeam.com/global-data-center-rack-2014-2018-market/purchase-enquiry
Table Of Content
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Data Centers by Type
06.1.1 Tier1 Data Centers
06.1.2 Tier2 Data Centers
06.1.3 Tier3 Data Centers
06.1.4 Tier4 Data Centers
06.2 Global Data Center Market Size and Forecast
06.3 Data Center Rack Overview
06.4 Global Data Center Rack Market Size and Forecast
06.5 Data Center Rack Classification by Rack Units
06.5.1 36U Data Center Rack Market (Market Size and Forecast)
06.5.2 42U Data Center Rack Market (Market Size and Forecast)
06.5.3 48U Data Center Rack Market (Market Size and Forecast)
06.5.4 51U Data Center Rack Market (Market Size and Forecast)
06.6 Data Center Rack Classification by Measurement
06.6.1 19 inch Data Center Racks
06.6.2 23 inch Data Center Racks
06.7 Data Center Rack Classification by Number of Posts
06.7.1 2-post Data Center Racks
06.7.2 4-post Data Center Racks
06.7.3 Closed Cabinet Data Center Racks
06.8 Data Center Rack Installation
06.8.1 Best Practices
06.9 Data Center Rack Evaluation Parameters
06.9.1 Doors
06.9.2 Grounding
06.9.3 Rails
06.9.4 Roof
06.9.5 Side Panels
06.9.6 Weight Capacity
06.10 Data Center Rack Standards
06.10.1 Electronic Industries Alliance
06.10.2 Consumer Electronics Association
06.10.3 International Electrotechnical Commission
06.10.4 Others
06.11 Five Forces Analysis
07. Geographical Segmentation
07.1 Global Data Center Rack Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013
07.2 Data Center Rack Market in the Americas
07.2.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.3 Data Center Rack Market in the EMEA Region
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Data Center Rack Market in the APAC Region
07.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
08. Key Leading Countries
08.1 US
08.2 UK
08.3 Germany
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.2 Market Share Analysis 2013
16.3 Other Prominent Vendors
Read Complete Report with TOC:
http://www.researchbeam.com/global-data-center-rack-2014-2018-market
List of Exhibits
Exhibit 1: Market Research Methodology
Exhibit 2: Global Data Center Server Market 2013-2018 (US$ billion)
Exhibit 3: Global Data Center Rack Market 2013-2018 (US$ million)
Exhibit 4: Global Data Center Rack Market Classification by Rack Units 2013
Exhibit 5: Global Data Center Rack Market Segmentation by Size of Racks 2013
Exhibit 6: Global Data Center Rack Market Segmentation by Size of Racks 2018
Exhibit 7: Global 36U Data Center Rack Market 2013-2018 (US$ million)
Exhibit 8: Global 42U Data Center Rack Market 2013-2018 (US$ million)
Exhibit 9: Global 48U Data Center Rack Market 2013-2018 (US$ million)
Exhibit 10: Global 51U Data Center Rack Market 2013-2018 (US$ million)
Exhibit 11: Global Data Center Rack Market Classification by Rack Size 2013
Exhibit 12: Global Data Center Rack Market by Geographical Segmentation 2013
Exhibit 13: Data Center Rack Market in the Americas 2013-2018 (US$ million)
Exhibit 14: Data Center Rack Market in the EMEA Region 2013-2018 (US$ million)
Exhibit 15: Data Center Rack Market in the APAC Region 2013-2018 (US$ million)
Exhibit 16: Global Data Center Rack Market by Vendor Segmentation 2013
Exhibit 17: Global Data Center Rack Market by Vendor Classification 2013
Exhibit 18: Global Data Center Rack Market by Vendor Classification 2018
Exhibit 19: Business Segmentation of Dell Inc.
Exhibit 20: Business Segmentation of Emerson Network Power
Exhibit 21: Business Segmentation of Fujitsu Ltd.
Exhibit 22: Business Segmentation of Hewlett-Packard Co.
Exhibit 23: Business Segmentation of IBM Corp.
Exhibit 24: Business Segmentation of Oracle Corp.
Exhibit 25: Business Segmentation of Schneider Electric SA
Similar Market Studies:
Global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Market 2014-2018
http://www.researchbeam.com/global-web-application-firewall-waf-2014-2018-market
Global SaaS Security Market 2014-2018
http://www.researchbeam.com/global-saas-security-2014-2018-market
Global Smartphone RF Power Amplifier Market 2014-2018
http://www.researchbeam.com/global-smartphone-rf-power-amplifier-2014-2018-market
About ResearchBeam
ResearchBeam have a large database of quality and precise market research reports that will be very beneficial for your organization. Reports that we sell our authentic in nature and from reputed publishers, hence it can definitely help you with your growth opportunities.
Contact US:
Cathy Viber
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive,
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
Direct: 617-674-4143
Toll Free: 855-711-1555
Fax: 855-550-5975
Web: http://www.researchbeam.com/
Email: sales@researchbeam.com