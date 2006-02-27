National Non-Profit Organization Provides a Community of Emotional Support to Non-Custodial Moms

Clermont, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2006 -- The National Association of Non-Custodial Moms, Inc. (NANCM), an organization dedicated to providing a community of emotional support to non-custodial mothers through the provision of educational and supportive resources, believes children have a right to have both fit and loving parents included in their lives as equally as possible. Being a fit and loving parent doesn't necessarily mean being the parent who has the most money or who fights hardest in court. Sometimes the most loving parent is the one that doesn't want to put the children through an emotionally draining court battle and more often times than not, the parent that chooses this route is the mother.



Having received their non-profit 501(c)(3) status from the Internal Revenue Service, NANCM views this next phase as an opening of many doors such as affiliating with other like-minded organizations; namely the Children’s Rights Council (CRC). NANCM founder and president, Beverly Morris is a strong advocate for children’s rights, co-parenting, and educating parents on the importance of not placing their children in the middle of adult matters, despite what society norms dictate. NANCM and the CRC, sharing a common goal, hope that education on the problems most face after divorce or separation will help parents focus more on their children and not on personal vendettas against their former spouse.



With over 200 members, NANCM continues to grow by an average of 5 new members a week. The main characteristic of a new member is jubilance over finding such an organization. "For many of us, NANCM has become as much an integral part of our life as breathing”, says NANCM Member, Tanya Bollin of Tennessee. “Being dedicated to bringing children and parents together is one of the most commendable acts that anyone can undertake. NANCM gives us the strength we need to continue towards our goal of not only having our children in our life, but having meaningful relationships with them as well."



While NANCM is for women, the first organization of its kind, Beverly points out that “Yes, we are the National Association of Non-Custodial Moms, but we are the small minority of women who completely understand what non custodial fathers go through”. In her research Beverly found an abundance of organizations dedicated to the perspective of non-custodial fathers and soon realized the need for a similar outreach for women in which they would not feel like the minority. NANCM also consists of sisters, brothers, aunts, mothers and grandparents of non-custodial parents who are also, at times, affected as deeply as the non-custodial parents themselves.



NANCM is welcoming of all non-custodial parents, not just the mothers, believing that there is no place for gender bias in custodial or non-custodial situations. In keeping with that vision NANCM is instituting plans to open up safe drop off sites for parents to utilize during visitation exchanges, co-parenting classes, and is seeking out charitable affiliations with organizations that can help lessen the burden of maintaining a healthy relationship between both parents and their children.



For more information and/or to arrange an interview with a NANCM representative, please contact Beverly Morris. Non-custodial parents are encouraged to learn more about NANCM, Inc. including their first annual National Convention scheduled for June of 2006, by visiting http://www.nancm.org.