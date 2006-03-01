February Industry 2.0 Features Datacraft Solutions’ Digital Kanban

Durham, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/1/2006 -- Reducing lead times through detailed flow techniques is the concept of a kanban system with a “push” manufacturing environment. IT managers are asked to develop methods for implementation of digital kanban systems, because a leaner production method is not created by paper (or card) kanban instructions that result in lost orders, duplicated orders, or supplier confusion. Constant breakdowns in information flow are a common problem in the manufacturing sector.



While there may be no obvious connection between Digital Kanban and Linux, according to Justin Diana, CTO of Datacraft Solutions, “Linux makes better economic sense to develop or run a digital kanban solution versus Windows.” According to Diana, “There is a paradigm shift in the investment and development community relative to “open source” technologies. The benefits that come from a global base of developers have made many of the open source technologies move to the forefront in many application areas.”



Matthew Marotta founded Datacraft Solutions (www.datacraftsolutions.com), an application service provider that develops powerful software applications to automate complex business processes. Datacraft Solutions specializes in providing their clients with the tools they need to rapidly replace outdated manual systems with technology that speeds process flow and improves accuracy. Datacraft’s premier product, Signum has been developed around the Kanban concept of replenishment, and provides an invaluable tool for manufacturing companies to monitor process flow, lower administrative transaction costs, and improve decision-making ability.



Thomas R. Cutler is President and CEO of TR Cutler, Inc., (www.trcutlerinc.com), the nation's largest manufacturing marketing and public relations firm, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.



The current issue of Industry 2.0 includes a feature article by contributing editor, Thomas R. Cutler about Digital Kanban. Industry 2.0 (www.industry20.com) is published monthly. With a controlled circulation base of 30,000, more than two hundred thousand monthly readers across India, have relied up this vital publication since 2002. Covering twenty industry sectors, Industry 2.0 reaches key decision-makers. 65% of the publications readers are managing directors, CEO’s, vice presidents and other senior executives. Industry 2.0 is for manufacturers and suppliers of industrial, factory and process automation, motion control, machine control, process control and instrumentation products and services.



