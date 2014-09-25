Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation, Forecast 2013-2020

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --Implantable drug delivery devices are the medical devices, which enable site specific drug administration. It also helps in minimizing the doses of drug in order to reduce potential side effects. These devices facilitate sustained release of a therapeutic agent. These implantable devices are gaining edge over conventional oral or parenteral dosage forms due to site specific and sustained release therapeutic action of implantable devices, which further minimize the side-effects associated with the drug.



The major factors driving the growth of this market are growing incidences of target disease such as diabetic retinopathy, prostate cancer, cardiovascular diseases and chroni diseases. Rising cases of unwanted pregnancies and growing aging population also supplement the growth of this market. However, cost associated with the use of these devices has restricted the market growth.



To Get Details: http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/implantable-drug-delivery-devices-market



Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Product Types



Global implantable drug delivery devices market is segmented into Implantable coronary drug eluting stents, implantable bio-absorbable stents, implantable contraceptive drug delivery devices, implantable intraocular drug delivery devices, implantable brachytherapy seeds and implantable drug infusion pumps. Implantable drug infusion pumps and contraceptive drug delivery devices are most widely used devices.



Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Technology



Global implantable drug delivery devices market by technology is segmented into Biodegradable implantable drug delivery device technology and Non-biodegradable implantable drug delivery device technology. Biodegradable technology is expected to grow faster as compared to Non-biodegradable, as biodegradable technology reduces side effects associated with the presence of device in the body and does not follow the process of surgery in removing a device from the body.



Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Application



Global implantable drug delivery device market by application is segmented into Ophthalmology, cardiovascular, Birth control/contraception, Oncology and others. The market of implantable drug delivery devices is largest in cardiovascular application due to the introduction of absorbable stents devices.



Global Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market by Geography



Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. North America is the largest market due to growing aging population and prevalence of target disease such as diabetic retinopathy and chronic diseases. Asia-pacific is considered to be the fastest growing market due to high disposable income in emerging nations.



Competitive Analysis



Bayer Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Allergan Inc., Medtronic Inc., Merck, Bausch and Lomb, Inc. and Abbott laboratories are some of the major players in this market. Product launch, merger & acquisition and research & development are the competitive strategies adopted by these key players. In 2013, Bayer Healthcare launched a noval hormonal intrauterine device (IUD) Skyla. The same product is launched in Europe with the brand name Jaydess, which is used for the prevention of pregnancy for up to three years.



HIGH-LEVEL ANALYSIS



According to Porter’s Five Forces analysis, the bargaining power of the supplier is high as products are highly differentiated. High switching cost leads to the low bargaining power of buyers. Threat from substitutes is low due to presence of fewer substitutes in the market. Many competitors are present in the market with high exit barriers, which lead to tough competition. Threat of new entrants is low as brand names are well known and profitability requires economies of scale. SWOT analysis helps in determining the internal and external environmental factors for strategic business planning. Study of key players and their strategies help in developing market entry and expansion strategy.



KEY BENEFITS



The report throws light on the dominant current trends. Based on the understanding of trends, revenues are forecast from 2013-2020



Market intelligence for key developmental strategies adopted by top companies is explained with impact analysis



Analysis of trends in various regions would help the companies to plan their strategies depending on the region



Emphasis is laid on key factors affecting the growth of global implantable drug delivery device market. These factors are critically analyzed to reveal the most impacting factors in the market



Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides an insight into market dynamics and industry competition



