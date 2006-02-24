The Route 66 Auction to donate 10% of their Online Auctions Fees to the Boys and Girls Town of Missouri

Saint James, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/1/2006 -- The Route 66 Auction has just announced a donation program to The Boys' and Girls' Town of Missouri. Details include a cash donation of 10 percent of online auction fees, with plans in the works for a car show in the fall and fundraisers throughout the year to benefit the organization.



"Our decision to support the Boys and Girls Town of MO was an easy one. Their tremendous contribution to troubled youth is inspiring. After all, as an entrepreneur I always root for the underdog. The youth of our country will be tomorrow's leaders." states Shane Corliss, Owner of The Route 66 Auction.



The online automotive auction site is looking for donation vehicles and other items for online auctions to benefit the organization as well. Contact them via email charity@theroute66auction.com or call 314-259-1175 if you wish to help with a donation. All donations are tax deductible and 100 percent of proceeds from donated items go directly to Boys' & Girls' Town of Missouri.



About Boys & Girls Town

Since its founding as a private, nonprofit agency in 1949, Boys & Girls Town has grown to become one of the largest residential care facilities in Missouri. The concept for the organization originated from Lt. Bill James of St. Louis, MO. Stirred by a harrowing experience with service in World War II, James vowed "to do something for somebody." After prompted by an idea from a St. Louis judge who stated "there's no place to send a boy in trouble except a penal institution," James set out to raise money for a home that could provide treatment for boys with behavioral disorders or problems with the law. With the help of friends in his American Legion post and local St. Louis business leaders, James was able to build a Boys Town campus in St. James, Mo. In June 1949, the campus opened its doors to its first 10 troubled boys.



Over the years, Boys & Girls Town continued its growth with the acquisition of the St. Louis Center in 1988 and the purchase of the Springfield Children's Home in 1989. The organization became co-ed in 1989 and later changed its name from Boys Town of Missouri to Boys & Girls Town of Missouri.



Today Boys & Girls Town of Missouri serves more than 2,000 children and families each year through residential treatment, outreach and individualized education programs, as well as specialized programs for victims and perpetrators of substance or sexual abuse. Treatment programs are a viable alternative to costly hospital stays and offer real hope for children and their families.



Vince Hillyer, Executive Director Boys and Girls Town of Missouri explains, "At Boys & Girls Town, our mission is to improve the lives of children with emotional and behavioral problems through superior, family-focused services. Our treatment programs employ a strength-based approach; we help each child discover the talents & strengths in themselves. By reinforcing positive behaviors, we help children improve their self-esteem and develop positive relationships with their peers and families." The organization’s web address is http://www.bgtm.org.



About The Route 66 Auction

Launched in January 2006, with offices located just seconds from the "road to opportunity," the Route 66 Auction is an online auction site featuring collectible vehicles and automotive related products. The rich history of Route 66 and the spirit of automotive adventure that surrounds this historic road lend perfectly to theroute66auction.com’s motto: “no dolls, no knick knacks, just everything automotive.” The site was created with the sole focus of catering to automobile collectors and enthusiasts who embody the spirit that is “The Main Street of America.”



The site offers full-featured online auctions, a wide range of auction marketing programs, wanted ads, complete store setup, low listing fees and all vehicle auctions are re-listed for free until sold. For more information, to list your items or register to bid, visit The Route 66 Auction online at: http://www.theroute66auction.com, call 314-259-1175 or email sales@theroute66auction.com.



Shane Corliss

THE ROUTE 66 AUCTION

http://theroute66auction.com

314-259-1175

press@theroute66auction.com

