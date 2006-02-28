IP Retail Advances with Assistance of Engineer’s Consulting Group (ECG)

Valdosta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2006 -- IP Retail selected ECG for assistance with deploying a Broadsoft system in conjunction with their personal user friendly front end design entitled “Freester™.”



Based in Boca Raton, FL, IP Retail, Inc. develops software for the deployment of the Broadworks VoIP application platform. Due to ECG’s thorough understanding of Telecommunications and Next Generation VoIP switching architectures, IP Retail chose the expert engineering team to help create and complete this project.



“When IP Retail, Inc. was looking for assistance with configuring a new BroadSoft system, ECG was on-site at the New York City location to assist with the install, set-up, and initial activation of the entire network,” said Martin Toha, President of IP Retail.



ECG would produce and execute the project plan that entailed all items necessary to execute the deployment.



“(ECG’s) Engineers assisted with electrical, hardware, security, and communication needs to ensure that the system was reliable and stable. The ECG staff made themselves readily available, and despite a transportation crisis, were able to deliver their work on-time and on-schedule,” continues Martin Toha, President of IP Retail.



IP Retail was deploying SIP- based IP Centrex, residential services based on the Broadsoft Broadworks platform, and using the Telefinity SIP termination service as their PSTN gateway. ECG would provide reliable SIP- based VoIP service, Broadsoft IP Centrex features, and a Broadsoft platform for migrating IP Retail’s initial customer, Host.net.



ECG engineered, installed and configured IP Retail’s core IP network, along with Acme Packet SBC’s and Cisco networking elements. The engineering and deployment was accomplished in under 45 days, as opposed to the average 60-90 days.



“ECG continues to assist with support of the network and is a valued asset to IP Retail's business,” concludes Matin Toha, President of IP Retail.



About IP Retail/ Freester

Freester ™ puts the free into freedom. From free internet telephony communication to unlimited VoIP services at a low monthly rate, Freester™ has a primary goal to provide the highest quality telephone system you've ever used. Telephone service doesn't need to cost an arm and a leg. Freester™ grants you the freedom to revolutionize the way you make telephone calls, providing the full-featured telephone service you want at a price that you need.



About ECG

ECG focuses on the design and deployment of next-generation telephony platforms for the US. ECG is a leader in Voice-over-IP (VoIP) and traditional TDM/analog platform analysis, design, and deployment. Coupled with ECG's broad experience in the Telecom regulatory arena, ECG offers comprehensive support for CLECs and other organizations. ECG's engineering team services clients in all of the United States and abroad. For more information about ECG, please go to http://www.e-c-group.com.



