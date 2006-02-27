ABA Sponsors ARCA Re/Max Series Driver Morgan Davies

Tucson, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2006 -- Morgan Davies, a professional race car driver in the ARCA Re/Max Series, today proudly announced the American Basketball Association (ABA) as a supporting sponsor for his 2006 campaign. The ABA will receive tremendous exposure through their involvement in the ARCA Re/Max Series, a development championship for NASCAR. Currently, the ABA consists of over 30 professional basketball teams and is televised on Global TV’s IPTV Sports Network (http://www.iptvsn.com).



“Representing such a prestigious name as the ABA in the sports world is a huge honor. With our racing program, we hope to introduce the excitement of the ABA to the millions of NASCAR and ARCA fans” said Morgan Davies.



The ABA sponsorship program will include representation on Morgan Davies’ racecar, a special page on the ABA website (www.abalive.com), updates weekly about the racing team on ABALIVETALK each Saturday at 3pm including highlights of the latest race, plus other activities as the ARCA season unfolds. “We’re excited to partner with Morgan Davies in what we hope will be a long term relationship,” said Joe Newman, ABA CEO. “Stockcar racing is virtually in a class by itself when it comes to sports promotion and fan interest and appeal To be a part of it is a giant step forward for our league and we’ll do everything we can to support Morgan and his team throughout the season. The opportunity to promote the ABA and ARCA makes for a win-win program.”



For more information on Morgan Davies, please visit http://www.morgandavies.com or http://www.abalive.com



Morgan Davies Motorsports, LLC is a marketing and promotional company in the motorsports industry. Morgan Davies Motorsports has represented multi-billion dollar companies in professional motorsports and charities; including LG Mobile Phones, PC Magazine and the IMG Kids on Track foundation.





