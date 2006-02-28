Silk In The City And Hurricane Relief

Greenbrae, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2006 -- Since the devastating effects of hurricane Katrina became known to the world, individuals and businesses have been pouring money into relief efforts organized on local and national levels.



The creators of City Scarves™ have committed to do their part with the release of a New Orleans scarf which depicts colorful landmarks and icons of the celebrated city. People will have the opportunity to wear their memories of this special city and a majority of the profits from the sale of the silk scarves will be donated to hurricane relief as well as cultural re-building efforts.



City Scarves™ began with an original “San Francisco” design for San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown's Office of Protocol and has been worn by celebrities such as Sophia Loren, Donna Mills and has attracted attention and interest from many of the retail industry's most prominent and well-respected leaders. The Office of Protocol for Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recently commissioned a scarf as did Senator Jackie Speier of California.



"Our products are about celebrating cities and part of our profits always go back to the community. We were in the middle of creating a New Orleans scarf when hurricane Katrina struck and we just felt like this is the right thing to do. We wanted to give much more than what we were able to do on our own. Putting it out to the community this way---with the help of people who love beautiful things--- will create a lot more to give” said Maria Simone, founder and CEO of Signature Accents, the creators of City Scarves™.



About Signature Accents, LLC

Signature Accents produces City Scarves™ and City Ties™, a line of beautiful, high-quality silk scarves and other silk accessories that “celebrate the city” and feature colorful and artistic rendering of city landmarks. They are classic retail and tourist gift items and can be found in Macy’s West as well as many hotel gift shops, boutiques and online at www.cityscarves.com. Current designs include San Francisco, New York, Texas, as well as a "USA" scarf highlighting landmarks from across the nation. The company also produces unique custom pieces for celebrities, politicians and cultural and corporate organizations. For more information visit http://www.cityscarves.com