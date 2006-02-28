Lingerie Show 2006 - Virtual Trade Fair on fibre2fashion.com

All interested in things intimate, and closest to skin are invited!



Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2006 -- All you manufacturers, exporters, importers, buyers, sellers and dealers of quality bodywear, sleepwear, nightwear, intimate wear, lingerie, this is a close call!



Fibre2fashion brings its Virtual Trade Fair known as International Intimatewear & Lingerie 2006 feature that will stimulate business environment and prospects as a meeting point, and provide finer and vital information and details about this hugely potential industry.



It is unique online exhibition where visitors can browse through a host (25 confirmed and many coming in shortly!) of reputed intimate wear and lingerie manufacturers, distributors, agents and suppliers that will interest importers, buyers and chain-stores personnel and several others, from all over the world.



A goldmine of information, news, articles and related contents awaits one during a visit at the leading apparel, textile, fashion, leather and footwear portal of the world - Fibre2fashion’s, International Intimatewear & Lingerie 2006 online exhibition.



Apparel Merchandising Services Inc, USA, Polminton Overseas, Switzerland, European Apparel Manufacturing Corporation, Philippines, M G Company, Egypt, Virginnian Poppe, Australia, Hari Garments, China, and Pigeon Impex, Cassanova Textiles and Primex Clothing Pvt Ltd, all three from India have taken their appointed places in this prestigious International Intimatewear & Lingeriewear feature.



Chinks of this feature as revealed by Bhanu Gupta, Marketing Manager has a downloadable E-catalogue that will be sent to a select 5000 international buyers and importers as a part of the Fibre2fashion’s marketing strategy or shall it be called a master marketing coup!



To get closer better log on to fibre2fashion.com's International Intimatewear & Lingerie 2006!



