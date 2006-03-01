The Roto Times Launches 2006 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/1/2006 -- The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com), an online information resource dedicated to fantasy sports, has announced the release of The Roto Times Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit, a dynamic online guide to help fantasy baseball players prepare for their drafts, available through at http://baseballdraftkit.rototimes.com.



The Roto Times has been producing draft kits for several years, but this is the first year that the kit is fully online, which allows for instant updates as the status of various players change. The kit includes dozens of articles on top prospects, strategy and player analysis as well as mock drafts, printable depth charts, projected lineups and much more.



But the real jewels of the kit are the customizable player profiles. “Our system allows each customer to input his league’s scoring style and get custom rankings and auction dollar values tailored to that specific league,” said editor in chief Nate Ravitz. He added that “the kit will be updated through the start of the season. So whether you’re drafting now or on April 1, you’ll never be working with out-dated information.”



About The Roto Times



The Roto Times (http://www.rototimes.com) is an online information resource dedicated to fantasy sports. Based in St. Louis, Mo., The Roto Times has been a leader in free online fantasy sports content since its launch in February of 2000. The company provides fantasy sports content for a number of other websites, most notably CDM Fantasy Sports (http://www.cdmsports.com).



