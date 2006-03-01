River City Network Performance Group Selected by GameWatch for Network and Game Server Performance Monitoring

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/1/2006 -- River City Network Performance Group (http://www.rcnpg.com) today announced that it was selected by GameWatch (http://www.gamewatch.com), an online service delivery platform for popular multiplayer games, online gaming league services and services for the burgeoning field of eSports, to deliver performance monitoring measurements and alerts for GameWatch’s server and network elements.



River City Network Performance Group delivers network monitoring, performance management and fault isolation with best of class software suites, messaging systems, redundant/diverse network facilities, distributed application servers, SAN services and networking elements supported by a NOC staffed 24x7x365 by tenured engineers, who ensure notification escalation rules are met.



“Providing the virtual playing fields for online multiplayer games is a demanding network challenge. Gamers, by their very nature, are not tolerant of network or server hiccups. In order to compete effectively, GameWatch needs to assure our gaming clients top notch performance and availability” said Darrell Gentry, CEO GameWatch. “By engaging River City Network Performance Group to monitor and report on all aspects and elements of our game delivery platforms, including the servers, we are able to groom every aspect of the system to deliver the best possible game experience” Gentry continued.



“River City is very pleased to have GameWatch further select yet another of our business units to provide services. Hostirian, (http://www.hostirian.com) our complex web hosting and collocation subsidiary, has been supporting GameWatch’s growing delivery platform since last summer. By selecting the Network Performance Group, GameWatch recognized the synergies and value of our Business Units working in an integrated support environment” said River City’s John Alden.



About River City Network Performance Group:



River City Network Performance Group (RCNPG) is a wholly owned company of River City Internet Group (www.rcig.net). RCNPG monitors and manages both Enterprise IP networks and Carrier IP based Service Delivery Platforms such as VoIP, IPTV and Wi-Fi with Certified Engineers from our 24x7x365 best of class NOC. Each RCNPG plan offers a full suite of standard services and performance metrics, all at a savings of more than 30% of what it can cost to manage your own network. A wholly owned business unit of River City Internet Group, RCNPG, along with its’ affiliates, deliver facilities based services in a “white label” format that enable Emerging Carriers and “Virtual” providers with outsourced, billing & business management software, collections, tech support, email, and now, network monitoring & management.



Contact:

John Alden

jalden@rcig.net



