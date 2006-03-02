Irvine, California Featured by MetroShot Local Photo Tours

Chandler, Arizona -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- Continuing their commitment to the best local photograph tours online MetroShot LLC is proud to announce the addition of Irvine to their list of featured cities. Site visitors will find local photos, area information and business links throughout Irvine, California.



MetroShot.com's photo tours include professionally shot images of area attractions, local parks, municipal buildings and more. The Irvine photo tour shows high-quality pictures of the Irvine City Hall, Civic Center, Colonel Bill Barber Marine Corps Memorial Park, Deanna Manning Stadium and skyline plus other views of interest.



Local photo tours on MetroShot.com are popular with vacationers from places around the world. They can virtually tour their destination prior to physically being there through MetroShot's pictures. The website also helps visitors plan their trip with links to local hotels, businesses, attractions and other points of interest.



The new MetroShot website is also a convenience for home, real estate buyers and investors. They can take a photo tour of the location from their computers without spending gas, airfare or travel expenses. With a couple mouse clicks a site visitor can compare areas and determine which looks most appealing to them. Additionally, the MetoShot Local Photo Tour offers a complete guide to the area with links to local business.



MetroShot Local Photo Tours are among the highest resolution available on the internet. The pictures are shot with a wide-angle lens that provides a panoramic view of the destination and scene.



MetroShot.com gives vacationers, local residents, plus real estate and home buyers a high-quality photo tour of Irvine, California at this website address: http://localphototours.metroshot.com/usa/california/irvine/



"MetroShot" is a trademark of MetroShot LLC.

