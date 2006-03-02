Ab-ulous Meals Inc. Features New Product Line at Arnold Fitness Expo 2006

Allentown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- Ab-ulous Meals, Inc., creators of the first frozen meals designed specifically for the fitness industry, announced today they will exhibit their products at the Arnold Fitness Expo, March 3rd through the 5th, at the Columbus Convention Center, Columbus, Ohio. The Allentown, Pennsylvania company’s product line, designed by a team of physicians, nutritionists, weight training experts and chefs, provides high protein and low sodium without added sugar or preservatives. Currently available in gyms and fitness centers throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, in Chicago, Illinois and Palm Beach, Florida, and through web and phone order, Ab-ulous Meals anticipates an enormous response at the expo.



“We’re very excited to exhibit our meals at the Arnold Classic,” says Craig “Monte” Johnson, VP of Operations. “Our products are generating a lot of interest in the fitness community, and we’re glad for the opportunity to introduce them to the audience at an event which has done so much to promote the fitness industry.” Ab-ulous Meals will make meal samples available and provide information for consumers and resellers during expo hours at booths 223, 225 and 227. Meals will also be available for purchase. Ab-ulous will also host an invitation-only VIP event at the Lifestyle Communities Pavilion at 9 pm on Friday, March 3. Invitations can be arranged at the Ab-ulous Meals booth.



Ab-ulous meals were created in response to the fitness industry’s demand for easy-to-prepare meals that provide the proper nutrition for weight loss and muscle maintenance. “Gym members make a commitment to staying fit, but due to busy schedules, aren’t always able to maintain a healthy diet,” states Johnson. “Our goal is to make that not only possible, but easy to achieve.” However, explains Johnson, what is most important to customers is the taste. “Ab-ulous Meals is changing the image of fitness nutrition. It’s real food that tastes great. Our customers are excited they don’t have to sacrifice flavor, texture or time to have a great tasting, nutritionally balanced meal.”



Extremely popular with fitness-conscious gym members, the growing demand for Ab-ulous meals has led to an increase in production and the introduction of new recipes. Four varieties, Super Lean Beef and Chicken Chili, Zesty Orange Chicken, Garlic Basil Chicken, and Gourmet Chicken Burger Entrée, are currently available. Four new recipes, Tilapia Almandine, Turkey Meatloaf, Turkey Meatball Cacciatore and Shitake Protein Omelet, will be available mid-March.



Ab-ulous Meals, Inc., headquartered in Allentown, PA, is dedicated to providing great tasting, quality frozen meals designed exclusively for the fitness industry. Made from the freshest ingredients and balanced for optimum nutrition, their line of industry-first products are available through gyms and fitness centers, as well as through web or telephone order. To purchase or inquire about reseller opportunities, please go to www.ab-ulousmeals.com, or call 610-740-0317.

