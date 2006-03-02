DM Partners Launches Postage Estimator to Ease Transition of Postage Rate Hikes Effective January 2006

Montgomeryville, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- DM Partners launched an online postage estimator to ease customer transition with postage rate hikes that took effect on January 8, 2006. The simple-to-use estimator provides a range of postage costs based on mailing type, sorting options, letter, non-letter and parcel specs, number of pieces and weight. It takes less than one minute for the user to obtain a projected postage range for their direct mail campaigns.



As of January, 8th 2006, the single-piece rate for First-Class mail increased from 37 cents to 39 cents, Basic Standard Class increased from .268 to .282, and the postcard rate increased by one cent to 24 cents. For volume discount mailers this increase has a significant impact on how marketers manage their direct mail budgets. Other selected rate changes are being felt on priority mail and express mail.



Margaret Lawrence Denton, Esquire, president and chief operating officer of DM Partners said, “The online postage estimator is easy to use, quick and less complicated than other postage calculation products. It allows companies to quickly estimate the cost of postage at any stage of a direct mail campaign; thus allowing them to make more strategic decisions regarding size, postal class and sorting options, weight, type of creative and number of pieces mailed per campaign.” The postage estimator also includes a glossary of direct mail terms for the less experienced direct marketer.



The DM Partners Postage Estimator is available at www.dm-partners.com. It is as easy as clicking on the Postage Estimator button and entering your e-mail address as your password then inputting basic mail specifications. After a few steps, the user receives the postal rate range. Users should keep in mind that the actual postage costs will be based on the saturation of the mailing distribution since higher discounts are available for mail that drops in a higher concentration of zip codes. Direct marketers also incur postage surcharges for irregular sizes and shapes of mailings.



DM Partners (http://www.dm-partners.com) provides database systems for direct marketing campaigns, produces targeted mailing pieces for precise lead generation and crucial response fulfillment, and manages back end support and analysis for customers' data driven direct marketing programs. Celebrating their 10th anniversary this month, a three-person operation has evolved into a 25-person full-service database management and letter shop with offices in Pennsylvania and Connecticut. Clients include direct users such as Rodale Press, First Trust Bank, and Mutual of Omaha and producers such as direct marketing advertising agencies and printers throughout the United States.



