Savory’s Fine Foods Eyes Ottawa as Home for New Store

The grocery business in Ottawa is currently a $2-billion-a-year industry and the Capital may soon be home to another player.



Ottawa, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/1/2006 -- Savory’s Fine Foods is currently conducting research and studying a number of key ‘locations of interest’ in the Ottawa market in the hope of finding the perfect location for their Fresh Food Centers.



Why Ottawa? Ottawa’s population base is growing; the region has 22,000 more residents than it did just a year ago, multiply that by Canadian per capita spending on food of approximately $1,800 a year, and Ottawa’s population growth provides the local economy with just under a $40 million dollar injection, proving that there is more than enough room for other contenders.



While the majors do battle for supremacy utilizing larger-and-larger Supercentres (typically 150,000+ sq. ft locations) offering a mix of higher margin general merchandise (including Children’s Clothing and Furniture) as well as traditional grocery lines, other market players are carving out profitable market niches of their own.



Canadians are educated and affluent, they travel more, and as consumers have been introduced to both foreign cuisine and wider ranges of cooking ingredients; such that, a greater number of exotic food items are now being demanded.



"To succeed at food retailing, states Paul Traversy, Savory’s Fine Foods co-founder, retailers have to offer more than just attractive pricing. Diversity of product, Quality, Freshness, Level of service, Merchandising techniques all play a role in determining ones level of success”.



“Ottawa represents a solid opportunity for us, we just have to find the right location”.



About Mr. Paul Traversy, Savory’s Fine Foods Co-founder:



Paul Traversy, has 25+ years of direct retail food management experience and has been directorially and managerially involved in the opening of seventeen (17) independently owned food stores in Ontario and Quebec.



