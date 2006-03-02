The Rockley Group Announces Free Online Access To Full-Text Archives of The Rockley Report

Toronto ON, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- Free access is now available to the entire library of The Rockley Report, a journal about content management. The Rockley Report was previously a quarterly, subscription-only journal, but adopted a free content model today.



Written and edited by practitioners who work in the trenches, The Rockley Report features content management case studies, best practices, and lessons-learned designed to help readers demystify some confusing concepts and avoid making the costly mistakes made by others.



“The Rockley Report is published periodically and is jam-packed with business-critical information you can use to ensure your content management projects meet – even exceed – your expectations,” said Ann Rockley, founder and president of The Rockley Group, a Toronto-based content management consultancy.



“Now everyone can benefit from the insight of the many content professionals that have contributed their knowledge and experience to The Report,” Rockley said. “Our guest authors, our customers, and our peers are all represented in The Report. It’s a treasure trove of useful information.”



Visit The Rockley Report:

http://www.rockley.com/TheRockleyReport/index.html (current issue)



Guest authors included in The Rockley Report database: Bob Boiko, Louis Rosenfeld, Judy Glick-Smith, Bill Albing, Tony Byrne, Lisa Woods, James Robertson, Erik M. Hartman, Sara Porter, Jim Byrne, Rahel Anne Bailie, Nina L. Junco, Philippe Robitaille, Charles Cantrell, Scott Abel, Cori Czekaj, Lori Kegel, Suzanne Escoffier, Suzanne Mescan, Ted Spencer, Debbie Donahue, Ben Martin, Hélène Keufgens, Peter Argondizzo, Tanya Stevenson, Diane Mueller-Klingspor, Steve Huffman, Janice Jones, Tim Wilkes, Kelly McCurry, Wendy Shepperd, and Ralph E. Robinson.



