STARSOFT APPOINTS US-BASED VICE PRESIDENT

Camrbidge, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- StarSoft Development Labs, the Cambridge-based software services company with offshore development centers in Eastern Europe, announced today the appointment of Peter Vaihansky to the position of Vice President in charge of StarSoft’s operations in the United States. Vaihansky comes to the position after two years with StarSoft in St. Petersburg, Russia, and following a series of executive positions with companies and organizations involved in international trade, including the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia.



Nick Puntikov, StarSoft’s President and CEO, said, “Peter brings exceptional leadership talent to our U.S. operation. He is a big-picture thinker with exceptional execution skills, a combination of talents that is critical to a trans-Atlantic company that has tripled in size over the past two years, as we have. Peter has distinguished himself in every aspect of our business, from management and marketing through to operations and client liaison. I’m certain that Peter’s leadership in the U.S. will contribute enormously to StarSoft’s continuing growth and success.”



Accepting the appointment, Vaihansky noted, “In my career, I have rarely seen an opportunity as promising as building StarSoft’s presence in the U.S. We have an existing portfolio of key American clients, and unique capabilities working with complex software development projects. StarSoft is well-positioned to extend its services widely across the USA, which remains the largest software market in the world.”



In the same announcement, Kathleen O’Donnell was appointed Director of Marketing for the StarSoft U.S. operation. Kathleen has held senior marketing positions with technology companies based in the U.S. and Europe, and has consulted on business development for Compaq Computer, Enterprise Ireland Technology Group, and The BP Innovation Center, among others.



For further information, please contact:



Kathleen O’Donnell, Director of Marketing

Telephone: 1-617-577-9497; mailto:usa@starsoftlabs.com



About StarSoft Development Labs, Inc.

StarSoft Development Labs is one of the fastest growing software outsourcing service providers in Russia and Eastern Europe. Established in 1991 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, StarSoft operates development centers in St. Petersburg, Russia, and Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine. StarSoft excels in e-business solutions, enterprise portals, and specialized business applications for healthcare, telecommunications, financial services, real estate, and other sectors. StarSoft’s clients include CSC, T-Mobile, IBM, Macromedia, Fellowes, and other Fortune 500 and mid-size growth companies. For further information, please visit http://www.starsoftlabs.com.