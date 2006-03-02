Choose Your Satellite Radio Provider Carefully

Glendale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- Consumers are tuning into satellite radio in ever increasing numbers as the technology becomes more mainstream and portable. But what many don't realize is that when you purchase satellite radio equipment and sign up for a provider, you are essentially locked into their proprietary system and can't change without buying all new receiving equipment.



There are currently three satellite radio providers available, XM, Sirius, and WorldSpace. The first two are available mainly in the North American hemisphere, while WorldSpace is available in Asia, Africa, Europe, and South America. For US buyers XM and Sirius are the two choices to be made.



Jim Johnson, a writer for Consumer Reviews Online says: "We recommend that a consumer choose their service provider carefully and be sure which service will match their listening habits first before buying receiving equipment. To that end, it is important to make a serious comparison beforehand of both providers programming menus to make a wise choice, because if you have to make a change afterward it can prove to be very expensive as you will not only need to subscribe to the new service, but also buy the equipment again that will let you receive their own encoded signal".



Both XM and Sirius have extensive music offerings that will fit almost anyone's tastes, but in the field of sports and talk radio there is enough difference to warrant a close examination. For instance, XM tends to carry more baseball programming, while Sirius broadcasts every football game played in the year. And there are plenty of other programming differences as well.



The Consumer Reviews Online website is dedicated to helping consumers be more educated on their buying choices to help save money, and there is plenty of information on their website to help consumers choose the right satellite service provider for their listening needs.



