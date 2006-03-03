Alcoholism Revealed Receives Highest Rating

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/3/2006 -- The e-book Alcoholism Revealed has recently earned a five-star rating from Review Place for its frank look at alcoholism and the hope its author, Jonathan O'Beirne, offers to alcoholics.



“Alcoholism Revealed is important because it's written from the perspective of a recovered alcoholic - someone who has run the gauntlet,” said Mr. O'Beirne. “We're so pleased that Review Place has chosen to recognize Alcoholism Revealed with their top rating.”



Alcoholism Revealed presents an honest analysis of the past, present, and future of this deadly addiction. In the first part of the e-book, Jonathan O'Beirne discusses the historical and physiological basis of alcoholism - why and how alcohol has such a strong impact on certain people. The second part addresses the solution to the problem by providing support to alcoholics throughout their struggle to quit drinking and to cope with the effects of their genetic makeup. The wisdom offered in Alcoholism Revealed is presented from the point of view of a man who was a chronic alcoholic himself at one time, and who knows what it is like to struggle with the addiction. This e-book is the result of his need to find all of the available information on alcoholism in order to strengthen his resolve to overcome the addiction - permanently.



“Alcoholism Revealed is a combination of an account of one man's successful battle against alcoholism, and a consolidation of much valuable research on the subject,” said Andy West, the Press Relations representative for Review Place. “This e-book is a must-have for anyone who is or knows an alcoholic.”



About Alcoholism Revealed

About Review Place

