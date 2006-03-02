Bellissima Bridal Shoes Receives Highest Rating

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- Bellissima Bridal Shoes, just received a full, five star rating from the Review Place (www.ReviewPlace.com) for its impeccable selection of shoes for your big day.



Bellissima Bridal shoes are proud to have received a 5 star rating from Review Place. “Bellissima Bridal Shoes offers an outstanding choice of footwear from the delicate designs with a flair for the romantic to the classic favorites. All of our shoes offer style and comfort at a price that will suit any budget. We offer exquisitely designed shoe wear from world famous designers," said Lori Dunn, a spokesman for Bellissima Bridal Shoes.



Husband and wife team Alan and Lori Dunn is proud to bring you the world’s best designer bridal shoes. With over fifteen years of work in the bridal business including bridal modeling and design. The Dunn’s experience can’t be beaten neither can their expansive collection from which every bride is sure to find her dream shoes.



The Dunn's complete bridal business includes a storefront on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, a personalized bridal hair and makeup service, bridal accessories, and their designer bridal shoes and handbags.



“Our reviewers have thoroughly examined and checked all the designs offered by Bellissima Bridal Shoes and are fully satisfied with their full range of products. It is the one stop for brides-to-be who are looking for the highest standard of shoes and accessories for the most important day of their life,” said Andy West, of Review Place.



Review Place is a leading provider of editorial and consumer based reviews on thousands of products and services. Review Place rates and reviews everything from weight loss programs to employment services to online dating sites. Review Place’s goal is simple: they want to save you time and money by providing quality information on the issues that impact your life. For more information, visit www.ReviewPlace.com.



About Bellissima Bridal Shoes

Bellissima Bridal Shoes is a top quality online store catering to all your shoe and accessory needs for your wedding day. Their selection hundreds of items includes shoes and handbags that suit bridal tastes from formal to casual and from ultra-hip to timeless.



About Review Place

