San Diego Opera Ensemble Performs The Sleeping Beauty at Del Mar Hills Academy

Del Mar, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- The San Diego Opera Ensemble will be enlightening and enriching the students of Del Mar Hills Academy with its new opera, The Sleeping Beauty on March 23, 2006 in the Academy’s Performing Arts Center. San Diego Opera was founded in 1965 and, under the leadership of General Director Ian Campbell, is currently one of the top ten opera companies in the United States. In addition, the San Diego Opera is home to one of the top Education and Outreach programs in North America.



The Sleeping Beauty is a new opera composed and written by local artists Nicholas Reveles and J. Sherwood Montgomery, performed by the San Diego Opera Ensemble. Mr. Reveles is currently San Diego Opera’s Geisel Director of Education and Outreach. Mr. Montgomery is currently Artistic Director of the Lyric Opera of San Diego. Performances of The Sleeping Beauty are made possible by the Maxwell H. Gluck Foundation.



“Our community is fortunate to have an Opera Company that provides such outstanding opportunities to students through its education and outreach programs”, said Del Mar Hills Academy music teacher Jodi Neilson. “Opera is a potent form of storytelling, and students at the Academy were introduced to this essential part of the art form with a performance of OperaQuest by the San Diego Opera Ensemble in January. With our focus on integrating the fine arts and sciences into the curriculum, as well as our emphasis on literacy and writing, being able to tell a story, the upcoming performance of The Sleeping Beauty provides an excellent opportunity for learning beyond the classroom. This is a great example of the Academy’s SMArT philosophy in action. In addition, it gives our students an understanding and expectation of the high professional standards in the performing arts, and inspires them to continue to develop their own musical interests and talents.“



Del Mar Hills Academy has established an outstanding music program under the direction of music teacher Jodi Neilson, who was awarded the Del Mar Union School District Teacher of the Year in 2004 in recognition of her leadership and excellence. Currently, Ms. Neilson serves as the San Diego Arts Network Music representative for the entire Del Mar Union School District.



For additional information on performances of The Sleeping Beauty that are open to the public, or to learn more about the San Diego Opera’s outstanding education and outreach programs please visit San Diego Opera at www.sdopera.com.



Del Mar Hills Academy has established a curriculum that provides unique learning opportunities for public school students. In recognition for its excellence, the Academy has received both the National Blue Ribbon and California Distinguished School awards. At Del Mar Hills Academy we are preparing our students to lead the way in addressing the challenges of the 21st Century. To learn more, please visit our website at http://www.delmarhills.com.



CONTACT: Del Mar Hills Academy, Laurie Francis, Principal, (858) 755-9763







