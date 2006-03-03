uCertify launches the upgrade version of its Practice Test for MCSE (70-298)

Union City, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/2/2006 -- uCertify, a market leader in developing exam simulation preparation tools for the IT certification exams, has launched the upgrade version of its Exam Simulation Practice Test for the Microsoft Exam 70-298 for MCSE, MCSA and CCIA certifications.



The upgraded Practice Test now contains a total of 7 scenario-based case studies that are useful for the student to understand the technology and develop skills for designing a security solution for a Windows 2003 network. The Practice Test provides 15 new questions based on 2 new case studies to help the candidates develop their skills and prepare better for this specialized exam.



The uCertify Practice Test for exam 70-298 provides three full-length Mock tests with 105 thought provoking questions, accompanying detailed explanations for both the correct and incorrect answers. The Mock tests make a user familiar with actual test experience thereby enabling him to effectively prepare to take the test. The student can take these tests in two modes, Learn mode and Test mode.



Other useful features such as Technical Articles, How To’s…Tips & Tricks, Exam Objectives and fully interactive Pop Quizzes give a candidate all he needs to qualify the exam and eliminate the need for any additional preparation tool.



"This Practice Test has been upgraded keeping in mind the latest objectives of the exam. In addition, it is an attempt to keep pace with the fast changing demands of the industry. The questions provided are challenging and their explanations revolve around basic concept such as How, When and Why. This not only helps you to get through the exam but also makes you competent enough for challenging jobs, as we have laid special emphasis on practical aspects of the technology." Says David Jackson, Director, Product Management, uCertify.



The uCertify Practice Tests provide a user-friendly interface, so that the user has more time to learn the subject itself, not the software. Tests can be customized according to the user’s needs. A comprehensive performance report is provided after each test, enabling the learner to discover his strengths and weaknesses, and concentrate on the topics that are apparently difficult.



uCertify guarantees full refund of money in case a user does not qualify the exam in the first attempt. A free-to-download version of the PrepKit is now available here:

http://www.ucertify.com/exams/Microsoft/70-298.html



About uCertify



uCertify is a leading provider of exam simulations and study guides for IT certification exams of Microsoft, Oracle, CompTIA, Sun, CIW and other vendors. In a short span of 10 years, the company has established itself among the top exam preparation solution providing companies with its highly reliable prep products.



uCertify uses an experienced panel of full time certified technical writers and experts to develop the most comprehensive and realistic exam simulation and study notes and guides.



Learn more about uCertify: http://www.ucertify.com/about/about.html









