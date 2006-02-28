Product Cost Decisions Throughout Product Lifecycle Impact Bottom-Line

Concord, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2006 -- According to Frank Azzolino, President and CEO of aPriori, “Our strategy is simple: enable discrete manufacturing companies to identify and assess costs from the conceptual design through production, and provide the means to leverage the existing infrastructure and systems of record. As companies grasp the flexibility and scalability of aPriori's solution, they will significantly reduce COGS by accurately assessing and managing costs early enough in the product development process to affect the critical decisions that impact and control costs.”



Realizing hard savings is only possible if discrete manufacturing companies can satisfy today's demand for a direct and measurable reduction of COGS.



A clear and undisputed characteristic of product delivery is that as much as 70% to 80% of the total product cost is a direct result of the design decisions made in the first 10% to 15% of the product development process.



Based in Concord, MA, aPriori (http://www.apriori.com) is the technology leader providing innovative cost management solutions to the discrete manufacturing industry.



